Victims of fatal Lewis County crash identified

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The victims of a fatal crash in the Town of Lewis have been identified as 21-year-old driver Alex Nellenbach of West Leyden and 25-year-old passenger Dustin Lynch of Boonville.

According to a release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 Center received a call from a passing motorist at 3:46am on April 11 regarding an unwitnessed one vehicle crash in which the vehicle was on fire in the Town of Lewis.

Investigators determined the vehicle was a 2000 Saturn four door car that was operating on Golden Road and drove off the left side, striking a tree. The vehicle caught fire and was later extinguished by members of West Leyden Fire Department.

The two occupants in the car were found deceased. The names were being held at the time for positive identification. The identities of the victims were released today.

New York State Police, New York State Fire, West Leyden Fire and Ambulance and Growers Towing assisted at the scene.

