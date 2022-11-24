(WWTI) — The 2022 North Country Festival of Trees begins on Friday and ABC50 is bringing you an exclusive first look at all of this year’s trees.

This year’s theme is “It’s a Wonderful Life” and the event is being held at the former Bon-Ton location at Salmon Run Mall in Watertown.

The online auction and public viewing take place from November 25 through November 27 and December 1 through December 4. The gala and live auction will be held on December 2 at 6 p.m.

The dates and hours for this year’s event are as follows:

Friday, November 25

10 a.m. – Online Auction begins

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Public Tree Viewing

Saturday, November 26

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Public Tree Viewing

Online Auction continues

Sunday, November 27

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Public Tree Viewing

Online Auction continues

Thursday, December 1

4-7 p.m. – Public Tree Viewing

Online Auction continues

Friday, December 2

12-3 p.m. – Public Tree Viewing

6 p.m. – Gala and Live Auction

Online Auction continues

Saturday, December 3

10 a.m.- 5 p.m. – Public Tree Viewing

Online Auction continues

Sunday, December 4

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Public Tree Viewing

2 p.m. – Online Auction ends

A full list of this year’s trees, sponsors and decorators is available below.

Tree Name Sponsored by: Decorated by: 1 “Wonders of Music” Watertown Savings Bank Jean Kress & Isaiah Dufresne 2 “Bells & Wings” Northern Radiology Associates Jean Goodfriend, Kimberly Roberts, Cheri Schneeberger & Eduardo Santos 3 “It’s a Wonderful Life on the Farm” Brookfield Renewable U.S. Peggy Murray, Lisa Porter, Jenna & Shelly Waite, Joy Seal & Karen Stofka 4 “Popcorn Popping on the Christmas Tree” Apogee Physicians Frandsen Family 5 “It’s a Wonderful Life” Cheney Tire Melinda Worthington 6 “It is a Wonderful Life when Brody Comes to Grandma’s” Donahue Family Donna Trumbo, Melinda Worthington, Pandora Gallo and Janet, Joy & Emma Evans 7 “It is a Wonderful Life when Santa Stops Here” North Country Family Health Center Primary of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 8 “It is a Wonderful Life when you are Gnome for the Holiday” Schwerzmann & Wise Danielle Rump & Donna Trumbo 9 “It is a Wonderful Life when you have Faith and Family” King & King Architects The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 10 “It is a Wonderful Life in Watertown” WWTI-Watertown ABC50 Singles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 11 “Santa’s Hot Cocoa Shop” Clayton Dental Office KI & Ruby LaClair 12 “Walking through a Wonderland of Positivity” SeaComm Federal Credit Union Kathy & Andrea Lettiere, Lauren Lutz & Kristan Donoghue 13 “Spirit of Christmas” HP Hood TJ & Emily Babcock 14 “Zuzu’s Petals” Price Chopper/ Market 32 Laurie Donohue 15 “Lucky Ducks” Geico Insurance Augustinian Academy 16 “Fearless Females” Complete Family Care & Laser Center Chianna Gray & Olive & Hope Skincare Boutique 17 “A Night of Nostalgia” Children’s Home of Jefferson County Children’s Home of Jefferson County 18 “It’s a Wizardly Christmas” Colello Air Technologies Alfaro & Harrison Families 19 “Little Red Sleigh” Watertown Urgent Care Lettiere Grandchildren: Giovanna, Francesca, Adrianna, Jameson, Joey & Grace 20 “Dear George” Hancock & Estabrook Tammi Jones, Vicki Kellogg, Alesa Maguire & Denise Quinn 21 “It’s a Wonderful Life through a Child’s Eyes” Keybank Teena Heasley, Deb Alvarado, Darci Lepper, Ashley Patchin & Jill LaBarge 22 “It’s a Wonderful Life” Stewart’s Shops JoAnn Nevin & Julie Grandjean 23 “FXC Watertown Red & Black Football” Barrett Paving Materials George & Diana Ashcraft, Sandy Hazen & Jenna James 24 “Plaid n Simple” Massage with Laura Laura Stramboly 25 “Treesha’s Tree” The Heather A. Freeman Foundation Karla Stefanini & Karen Nevills 26 “A Lilly Life on the Lake” BCA Architects & Engineers Beth Wagenaar, Jenn Bossuot, Amy Horton & The Red hots 27 “It’s a Wonderful Life with (Wo)man’s Best Friend” Marzano Real Estate & Marazano PMI Paving Anne Harrienger, Tara Marzano & Aneta Zafonte 28 “It’s a Wonderful Life with the Gift of Giving” The Zafonte Family Aneta Zafonte 29 “Thanks for the Wings” WWNY Channel 7 Pastor Kevin Kitto 30 “Enchanted Forest 2.0” Pepsi Beverage Company Hunter Viscarello, Denise Bruckner, Peter Sullivan & Doug Russell 31 “Winter Wonder” In Honor of IHC Elementary TJ & Emily Babcock 32 “La Vita E Meravigliosa” Harris Beach Jeri Gosier 33 “The Mitten Tree” IBEW Local 910 Watertown & NNY Chapter of NECA Lisa O’Driscoll & Liz Culbertson 34 “Hearth of our Home” Costello Eye Physicians & Surgeons Alisha LaFlex & Kim Rizzo 35 “Cabin Christmas” GYMO Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying Margaret Fayle, Brandy Lucas & McKenzee Fisk-Kamide 36 “It’s a Wonderful Life” Slack Chemical Company North Elementary 37 There’s Snow Place Like the North Country” Bowers & Company CPAs Chris Thurston 38 “The Queen” Livingston Moving & Storage Deborah Gillette & Betty Main 39 “It’s Wonderful to be a Girl Scout” Watertown Family YMCA Dolly LaClair, Linda & Jill McMahon, Beth Jennings & Courtlyn Morse 40 “Thank You for Your Service! Love Mary Bailey!” Samaritan Medical Center Samaritan Medical Center Foundation & Marketing 41 “Be Jolly by Golly it’s Christmas” Coco-Cola Beverages Northeast Watertown Lions Club – Amy O’Brien 42 “Build Your Wonderful Life” Watertown Wealth Management Credo Patients & Staff 43 “It’s a Wonderful Life” Westelcom Paul & Brenda Sipher 44 “Waiting for Spring” Knowlton Technologies Lake Ontario Realty – Brenda Sipher 45 “Cookies for Santa” Lakeside Outdoor Services Xi Alpha Kappa 46 “When a Bell Rings an Angel Gets Their Wings” Watertown Local Development Corporation Kim & Mario Rodriquez 47 “A Starry Night in the Woods” Watertown Dental Health Group Mary Corriveau 48 “Cookie Monster Christmas” Visions Hotels Visions Hotels featuring:

Fairfield Inn & Suites, Best Western & Candlewood Evans Mills 49 “Cozy Night In” The Kellie and Joseph Sanzone Family Living Trust Jen Doldo, Patricia Watts & Sierra Warner 50 “She Lived a Wonderful Life: Remembering Queen Elizabeth II” HealthWay Family of Brands Amy Soderquist & Emily Soderquist 51 “A Wonderful Life of Sweetness” NYTRIC Electrical Contractors Glenda Padilla & Lydia Ortiz 52 “It’s a Wonderful Life When We Call the Outdoors Home!” Purcell Construction Company Shari Simmons – Simmons Farm 53 “It’s a Wonderful Life with Family Traditions” SBS Rentals Vile Vixens MC – Shannon Newberry, Nicole Janis & Shari Martin 54 “It’s a Wonderful Natural Life in the North Country” Stephens Media Group – Watertown Operation Yellow Ribbon – Allison Gorham, Judy Gentner, Nancy Datoush, Kayla Perry, Ashley Shepard, Sue Mahoney & Mary Corriveau 55 “Serene White” Fust Charles Chambers Michelle Leo & Lisa O’Driscoll 56 “Hang a Shining Star for the Brightest Bough” The Animal Doctors Nancy Storino, Lisa L’Huillier & Beth Arthur 57 “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” Kinney Drugs Foundation Nancy Storino, Lisa L’Huillier & Beth Arthur 58 “Fort Drum Girl Scouts – SU 512” Billie Warner Wine, Maggie’s on the River, Massey’s Furniture Barn, The Detail Shop, Time Warp Tavern & Window Tinting by Shaggy Troops 50026, 50357, 50298, 60607 & Service Unit 512 59 “Heart Warming” American Kang Duk Kwan Karate Graveline Family & Friends 60 “It’s Wonderful in NYS” Meade Optical Abigail & Elizabeth Culbertson 61 “The Sound of the Bells Came as a Whisper We Could “Bearly” Hear” North Country Emergency Medical Consultants Shari Simmons & Dan Hartley 62 “It’s a Wonderful Wizarding World” RBS Wealth Management Debbie Wilson, Pam Waterman & Sue Shartrand 63 “The Four Houses of Hogwarts: Gryffindor” Bradley’s Military & Army Surplus Indian River Central School District – Melinda Iketau 64 “The Four Houses of Hogwarts: Ravenclaw” Inkwell Graphix Indian River Central School District – Melinda Iketau 65″ The Four Houses of Hogwarts: Slytherin” Party Rentals Indian River Central School District – Melinda Iketau 66 “The Four Houses of Hogwarts: Hufflepuff” Clipper Inn Restaurant & Lounge Indian River Central School District – Melinda Iketau 67 “The Many Colors of Christmas” The Martin Group Trisomy 21 Foundation of NNY (an affiliate of National Down Syndrome Society and Congress) 68 “We Wish You Some Merry TUNES!” TUNES 92.5 & 104.5 FM Tim, Quince, Holly, Jenn, Ken, Melissa, Michaela, Hillary, Destiny, Liv & Hank 69 “Zuzu’s Petals” AmeriCU Credit Union Michelle Hamilton, Cathy Calhoun & Lisa Wash 70 “All Are Wonderfully Welcome” Can-Am Speedway Can-Am Speedway & Encompass Recreation 71 “Value Your Blessings” Aetna Medicare Solutions Kayla Wight & Erin Cordoba 72 “It’s a Princess Christmas” Watertown Pediatric Dentistry Samaritan Pulmonary – Suzanne Haight, Janis Hess & Sandi Garitt 73 “Love, Laughter & Happily Ever After” Wendy’s – New England Heather VanValkenburgh 74 “Zuzu’s Petals” Alliance for Better Communities, Anchor Recovery Center of NNY, Pivot & Youth Alliance of Jefferson County Abigail McDonald, Tammie Nabywanic, Raisha Wood, Tasha Pierson, Fran Doll, Heidi Williams, Sarah Hilyer, Ellie Shoup, Julie Mason, Chloie Sherburne & Debi Hughes 75 “Cannoneer Christmas” Jefferson Community College Jefferson Community College 76 “Traditional Christmas” Watertown Internists Mark & Lori Converse 77 “Back The Blue” Lamon Knowles Lisa Wilson, Lori Foote, Scarlet Pelton, Sarah Majo, Bethany Duflo, Heather Miller, Jenna Waite & April Ryan 78 “St. Lawrence University – The Start to a Wonderful Life” Samaritan Auxiliary Emily Soderquist 79 “THIS is a Wonderful Life” Knowles Family Michelle Leo 80 “Girls Night In!” Comfort Systems USA Syracuse The ARC Jefferson – St. Lawrence – Michelle Leo, Heather Casey & Katja Richardson 81 “DeAndra’s Wonderful Life” Renzi Foodservice Charitable Foundation The ARC Jefferson – St. Lawrence – Michelle Leo, Heather Casey & Katja Richardson 82 “Barber Shop” F.X. Caprara Honda of Watertown Jen Brett 83 “Home Alone” Community Broadcasters Ashley & Delaney Caprara 84 “Merry Glam Mas” The Paddock Club Brooke Caprara 85 “It’s A Wonderful Life on the River” Carthage Savings Carthage Savings 86 “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” Medical Gas Technologies Tarra Benson, Kristin Williams, Lynn Barber, Kim Bush & Courtney Benson 87 “It’s a Marvel-ous Christmas” Youth Philanthropy Council of the Northern New York Community Foundation Youth Philanthropy Council of the Northern New York Community Foundation

A North Country Festival of Trees is a joint event held by the Watertown Family YMCA and the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation.



The Watertown Family YMCA has been a part of the Watertown community since 1855. Over 5,000 children are served each year throughout Jefferson County.

The Samaritan Medical Center Foundation was established in 1996 to encourage gifts that support and advance healthcare provided by Samaritan Medical Center and to increase the public’s awareness of and participation in health and wellness programs.

Funds raised by the Festival of Trees will be used to establish and maintain quality healthcare services and programs at Samaritan Medical Center.