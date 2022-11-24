(WWTI) — The 2022 North Country Festival of Trees begins on Friday and ABC50 is bringing you an exclusive first look at all of this year’s trees.
This year’s theme is “It’s a Wonderful Life” and the event is being held at the former Bon-Ton location at Salmon Run Mall in Watertown.
The online auction and public viewing take place from November 25 through November 27 and December 1 through December 4. The gala and live auction will be held on December 2 at 6 p.m.
The dates and hours for this year’s event are as follows:
Friday, November 25
10 a.m. – Online Auction begins
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Public Tree Viewing
Saturday, November 26
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Public Tree Viewing
Online Auction continues
Sunday, November 27
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Public Tree Viewing
Online Auction continues
Thursday, December 1
4-7 p.m. – Public Tree Viewing
Online Auction continues
Friday, December 2
12-3 p.m. – Public Tree Viewing
6 p.m. – Gala and Live Auction
Online Auction continues
Saturday, December 3
10 a.m.- 5 p.m. – Public Tree Viewing
Online Auction continues
Sunday, December 4
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Public Tree Viewing
2 p.m. – Online Auction ends
A full list of this year’s trees, sponsors and decorators is available below.
|Tree Name
|Sponsored by:
|Decorated by:
|1
|“Wonders of Music”
|Watertown Savings Bank
|Jean Kress & Isaiah Dufresne
|2
|“Bells & Wings”
|Northern Radiology Associates
|Jean Goodfriend, Kimberly Roberts, Cheri Schneeberger & Eduardo Santos
|3
|“It’s a Wonderful Life on the Farm”
|Brookfield Renewable U.S.
|Peggy Murray, Lisa Porter, Jenna & Shelly Waite, Joy Seal & Karen Stofka
|4
|“Popcorn Popping on the Christmas Tree”
|Apogee Physicians
|Frandsen Family
|5
|“It’s a Wonderful Life”
|Cheney Tire
|Melinda Worthington
|6
|“It is a Wonderful Life when Brody Comes to Grandma’s”
|Donahue Family
|Donna Trumbo, Melinda Worthington, Pandora Gallo and Janet, Joy & Emma Evans
|7
|“It is a Wonderful Life when Santa Stops Here”
|North Country Family Health Center
|Primary of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
|8
|“It is a Wonderful Life when you are Gnome for the Holiday”
|Schwerzmann & Wise
|Danielle Rump & Donna Trumbo
|9
|“It is a Wonderful Life when you have Faith and Family”
|King & King Architects
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
|10
|“It is a Wonderful Life in Watertown”
|WWTI-Watertown ABC50
|Singles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
|11
|“Santa’s Hot Cocoa Shop”
|Clayton Dental Office
|KI & Ruby LaClair
|12
|“Walking through a Wonderland of Positivity”
|SeaComm Federal Credit Union
|Kathy & Andrea Lettiere, Lauren Lutz & Kristan Donoghue
|13
|“Spirit of Christmas”
|HP Hood
|TJ & Emily Babcock
|14
|“Zuzu’s Petals”
|Price Chopper/ Market 32
|Laurie Donohue
|15
|“Lucky Ducks”
|Geico Insurance
|Augustinian Academy
|16
|“Fearless Females”
|Complete Family Care & Laser Center
|Chianna Gray & Olive & Hope Skincare Boutique
|17
|“A Night of Nostalgia”
|Children’s Home of Jefferson County
|Children’s Home of Jefferson County
|18
|“It’s a Wizardly Christmas”
|Colello Air Technologies
|Alfaro & Harrison Families
|19
|“Little Red Sleigh”
|Watertown Urgent Care
|Lettiere Grandchildren: Giovanna, Francesca, Adrianna, Jameson, Joey & Grace
|20
|“Dear George”
|Hancock & Estabrook
|Tammi Jones, Vicki Kellogg, Alesa Maguire & Denise Quinn
|21
|“It’s a Wonderful Life through a Child’s Eyes”
|Keybank
|Teena Heasley, Deb Alvarado, Darci Lepper, Ashley Patchin & Jill LaBarge
|22
|“It’s a Wonderful Life”
|Stewart’s Shops
|JoAnn Nevin & Julie Grandjean
|23
|“FXC Watertown Red & Black Football”
|Barrett Paving Materials
|George & Diana Ashcraft, Sandy Hazen & Jenna James
|24
|“Plaid n Simple”
|Massage with Laura
|Laura Stramboly
|25
|“Treesha’s Tree”
|The Heather A. Freeman Foundation
|Karla Stefanini & Karen Nevills
|26
|“A Lilly Life on the Lake”
|BCA Architects & Engineers
|Beth Wagenaar, Jenn Bossuot, Amy Horton & The Red hots
|27
|“It’s a Wonderful Life with (Wo)man’s Best Friend”
|Marzano Real Estate & Marazano PMI Paving
|Anne Harrienger, Tara Marzano & Aneta Zafonte
|28
|“It’s a Wonderful Life with the Gift of Giving”
|The Zafonte Family
|Aneta Zafonte
|29
|“Thanks for the Wings”
|WWNY Channel 7
|Pastor Kevin Kitto
|30
|“Enchanted Forest 2.0”
|Pepsi Beverage Company
|Hunter Viscarello, Denise Bruckner, Peter Sullivan & Doug Russell
|31
|“Winter Wonder”
|In Honor of IHC Elementary
|TJ & Emily Babcock
|32
|“La Vita E Meravigliosa”
|Harris Beach
|Jeri Gosier
|33
|“The Mitten Tree”
|IBEW Local 910 Watertown & NNY Chapter of NECA
|Lisa O’Driscoll & Liz Culbertson
|34
|“Hearth of our Home”
|Costello Eye Physicians & Surgeons
|Alisha LaFlex & Kim Rizzo
|35
|“Cabin Christmas”
|GYMO Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying
|Margaret Fayle, Brandy Lucas & McKenzee Fisk-Kamide
|36
|“It’s a Wonderful Life”
|Slack Chemical Company
|North Elementary
|37
|There’s Snow Place Like the North Country”
|Bowers & Company CPAs
|Chris Thurston
|38
|“The Queen”
|Livingston Moving & Storage
|Deborah Gillette & Betty Main
|39
|“It’s Wonderful to be a Girl Scout”
|Watertown Family YMCA
|Dolly LaClair, Linda & Jill McMahon, Beth Jennings & Courtlyn Morse
|40
|“Thank You for Your Service! Love Mary Bailey!”
|Samaritan Medical Center
|Samaritan Medical Center Foundation & Marketing
|41
|“Be Jolly by Golly it’s Christmas”
|Coco-Cola Beverages Northeast
|Watertown Lions Club – Amy O’Brien
|42
|“Build Your Wonderful Life”
|Watertown Wealth Management
|Credo Patients & Staff
|43
|“It’s a Wonderful Life”
|Westelcom
|Paul & Brenda Sipher
|44
|“Waiting for Spring”
|Knowlton Technologies
|Lake Ontario Realty – Brenda Sipher
|45
|“Cookies for Santa”
|Lakeside Outdoor Services
|Xi Alpha Kappa
|46
|“When a Bell Rings an Angel Gets Their Wings”
|Watertown Local Development Corporation
|Kim & Mario Rodriquez
|47
|“A Starry Night in the Woods”
|Watertown Dental Health Group
|Mary Corriveau
|48
|“Cookie Monster Christmas”
|Visions Hotels
|Visions Hotels featuring:
Fairfield Inn & Suites, Best Western & Candlewood Evans Mills
|49
|“Cozy Night In”
|The Kellie and Joseph Sanzone Family Living Trust
|Jen Doldo, Patricia Watts & Sierra Warner
|50
|“She Lived a Wonderful Life: Remembering Queen Elizabeth II”
|HealthWay Family of Brands
|Amy Soderquist & Emily Soderquist
|51
|“A Wonderful Life of Sweetness”
|NYTRIC Electrical Contractors
|Glenda Padilla & Lydia Ortiz
|52
|“It’s a Wonderful Life When We Call the Outdoors Home!”
|Purcell Construction Company
|Shari Simmons – Simmons Farm
|53
|“It’s a Wonderful Life with Family Traditions”
|SBS Rentals
|Vile Vixens MC – Shannon Newberry, Nicole Janis & Shari Martin
|54
|“It’s a Wonderful Natural Life in the North Country”
|Stephens Media Group – Watertown
|Operation Yellow Ribbon – Allison Gorham, Judy Gentner, Nancy Datoush, Kayla Perry, Ashley Shepard, Sue Mahoney & Mary Corriveau
|55
|“Serene White”
|Fust Charles Chambers
|Michelle Leo & Lisa O’Driscoll
|56
|“Hang a Shining Star for the Brightest Bough”
|The Animal Doctors
|Nancy Storino, Lisa L’Huillier & Beth Arthur
|57
|“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”
|Kinney Drugs Foundation
|Nancy Storino, Lisa L’Huillier & Beth Arthur
|58
|“Fort Drum Girl Scouts – SU 512”
|Billie Warner Wine, Maggie’s on the River, Massey’s Furniture Barn, The Detail Shop, Time Warp Tavern & Window Tinting by Shaggy
|Troops 50026, 50357, 50298, 60607 & Service Unit 512
|59
|“Heart Warming”
|American Kang Duk Kwan Karate
|Graveline Family & Friends
|60
|“It’s Wonderful in NYS”
|Meade Optical
|Abigail & Elizabeth Culbertson
|61
|“The Sound of the Bells Came as a Whisper We Could “Bearly” Hear”
|North Country Emergency Medical Consultants
|Shari Simmons & Dan Hartley
|62
|“It’s a Wonderful Wizarding World”
|RBS Wealth Management
|Debbie Wilson, Pam Waterman & Sue Shartrand
|63
|“The Four Houses of Hogwarts: Gryffindor”
|Bradley’s Military & Army Surplus
|Indian River Central School District – Melinda Iketau
|64
|“The Four Houses of Hogwarts: Ravenclaw”
|Inkwell Graphix
|Indian River Central School District – Melinda Iketau
|65″
|The Four Houses of Hogwarts: Slytherin”
|Party Rentals
|Indian River Central School District – Melinda Iketau
|66
|“The Four Houses of Hogwarts: Hufflepuff”
|Clipper Inn Restaurant & Lounge
|Indian River Central School District – Melinda Iketau
|67
|“The Many Colors of Christmas”
|The Martin Group
|Trisomy 21 Foundation of NNY (an affiliate of National Down Syndrome Society and Congress)
|68
|“We Wish You Some Merry TUNES!”
|TUNES 92.5 & 104.5 FM
|Tim, Quince, Holly, Jenn, Ken, Melissa, Michaela, Hillary, Destiny, Liv & Hank
|69
|“Zuzu’s Petals”
|AmeriCU Credit Union
|Michelle Hamilton, Cathy Calhoun & Lisa Wash
|70
|“All Are Wonderfully Welcome”
|Can-Am Speedway
|Can-Am Speedway & Encompass Recreation
|71
|“Value Your Blessings”
|Aetna Medicare Solutions
|Kayla Wight & Erin Cordoba
|72
|“It’s a Princess Christmas”
|Watertown Pediatric Dentistry
|Samaritan Pulmonary – Suzanne Haight, Janis Hess & Sandi Garitt
|73
|“Love, Laughter & Happily Ever After”
|Wendy’s – New England
|Heather VanValkenburgh
|74
|“Zuzu’s Petals”
|Alliance for Better Communities, Anchor Recovery Center of NNY, Pivot & Youth Alliance of Jefferson County
|Abigail McDonald, Tammie Nabywanic, Raisha Wood, Tasha Pierson, Fran Doll, Heidi Williams, Sarah Hilyer, Ellie Shoup, Julie Mason, Chloie Sherburne & Debi Hughes
|75
|“Cannoneer Christmas”
|Jefferson Community College
|Jefferson Community College
|76
|“Traditional Christmas”
|Watertown Internists
|Mark & Lori Converse
|77
|“Back The Blue”
|Lamon Knowles
|Lisa Wilson, Lori Foote, Scarlet Pelton, Sarah Majo, Bethany Duflo, Heather Miller, Jenna Waite & April Ryan
|78
|“St. Lawrence University – The Start to a Wonderful Life”
|Samaritan Auxiliary
|Emily Soderquist
|79
|“THIS is a Wonderful Life”
|Knowles Family
|Michelle Leo
|80
|“Girls Night In!”
|Comfort Systems USA Syracuse
|The ARC Jefferson – St. Lawrence – Michelle Leo, Heather Casey & Katja Richardson
|81
|“DeAndra’s Wonderful Life”
|Renzi Foodservice Charitable Foundation
|The ARC Jefferson – St. Lawrence – Michelle Leo, Heather Casey & Katja Richardson
|82
|“Barber Shop”
|F.X. Caprara Honda of Watertown
|Jen Brett
|83
|“Home Alone”
|Community Broadcasters
|Ashley & Delaney Caprara
|84
|“Merry Glam Mas”
|The Paddock Club
|Brooke Caprara
|85
|“It’s A Wonderful Life on the River”
|Carthage Savings
|Carthage Savings
|86
|“How the Grinch Stole Christmas”
|Medical Gas Technologies
|Tarra Benson, Kristin Williams, Lynn Barber, Kim Bush & Courtney Benson
|87
|“It’s a Marvel-ous Christmas”
|Youth Philanthropy Council of the Northern New York Community Foundation
|Youth Philanthropy Council of the Northern New York Community Foundation
A North Country Festival of Trees is a joint event held by the Watertown Family YMCA and the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation.
The Watertown Family YMCA has been a part of the Watertown community since 1855. Over 5,000 children are served each year throughout Jefferson County.
The Samaritan Medical Center Foundation was established in 1996 to encourage gifts that support and advance healthcare provided by Samaritan Medical Center and to increase the public’s awareness of and participation in health and wellness programs.
Funds raised by the Festival of Trees will be used to establish and maintain quality healthcare services and programs at Samaritan Medical Center.