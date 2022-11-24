(WWTI) — The 2022 North Country Festival of Trees begins on Friday and ABC50 is bringing you an exclusive first look at all of this year’s trees.

This year’s theme is “It’s a Wonderful Life” and the event is being held at the former Bon-Ton location at Salmon Run Mall in Watertown.

The online auction and public viewing take place from November 25 through November 27 and December 1 through December 4. The gala and live auction will be held on December 2 at 6 p.m.

The dates and hours for this year’s event are as follows:

Friday, November 25
10 a.m. – Online Auction begins
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Public Tree Viewing

Saturday, November 26
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Public Tree Viewing
Online Auction continues

Sunday, November 27
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Public Tree Viewing
Online Auction continues

Thursday, December 1
4-7 p.m. – Public Tree Viewing
Online Auction continues

Friday, December 2
12-3 p.m. – Public Tree Viewing
6 p.m. – Gala and Live Auction
Online Auction continues

Saturday, December 3
10 a.m.- 5 p.m. – Public Tree Viewing
Online Auction continues

Sunday, December 4
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Public Tree Viewing
2 p.m. – Online Auction ends

A full list of this year’s trees, sponsors and decorators is available below.

Tree NameSponsored by:Decorated by:
1“Wonders of Music”Watertown Savings BankJean Kress & Isaiah Dufresne
2“Bells & Wings”Northern Radiology AssociatesJean Goodfriend, Kimberly Roberts, Cheri Schneeberger & Eduardo Santos
3“It’s a Wonderful Life on the Farm”Brookfield Renewable U.S.Peggy Murray, Lisa Porter, Jenna & Shelly Waite, Joy Seal & Karen Stofka
4“Popcorn Popping on the Christmas Tree”Apogee PhysiciansFrandsen Family
5“It’s a Wonderful Life”Cheney TireMelinda Worthington
6“It is a Wonderful Life when Brody Comes to Grandma’s”Donahue FamilyDonna Trumbo, Melinda Worthington, Pandora Gallo and Janet, Joy & Emma Evans
7“It is a Wonderful Life when Santa Stops Here”North Country Family Health CenterPrimary of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
8“It is a Wonderful Life when you are Gnome for the Holiday”Schwerzmann & WiseDanielle Rump & Donna Trumbo
9“It is a Wonderful Life when you have Faith and Family”King & King ArchitectsThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
10“It is a Wonderful Life in Watertown”WWTI-Watertown ABC50Singles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
11“Santa’s Hot Cocoa Shop”Clayton Dental OfficeKI & Ruby LaClair
12“Walking through a Wonderland of Positivity”SeaComm Federal Credit UnionKathy & Andrea Lettiere, Lauren Lutz & Kristan Donoghue
13“Spirit of Christmas”HP HoodTJ & Emily Babcock
14“Zuzu’s Petals”Price Chopper/ Market 32Laurie Donohue
15“Lucky Ducks”Geico InsuranceAugustinian Academy
16“Fearless Females”Complete Family Care & Laser CenterChianna Gray & Olive & Hope Skincare Boutique
17“A Night of Nostalgia”Children’s Home of Jefferson CountyChildren’s Home of Jefferson County
18“It’s a Wizardly Christmas”Colello Air TechnologiesAlfaro & Harrison Families
19“Little Red Sleigh”Watertown Urgent CareLettiere Grandchildren: Giovanna, Francesca, Adrianna, Jameson, Joey & Grace
20“Dear George”Hancock & EstabrookTammi Jones, Vicki Kellogg, Alesa Maguire & Denise Quinn
21“It’s a Wonderful Life through a Child’s Eyes”KeybankTeena Heasley, Deb Alvarado, Darci Lepper, Ashley Patchin & Jill LaBarge
22“It’s a Wonderful Life”Stewart’s ShopsJoAnn Nevin & Julie Grandjean
23“FXC Watertown Red & Black Football”Barrett Paving MaterialsGeorge & Diana Ashcraft, Sandy Hazen & Jenna James
24“Plaid n Simple”Massage with LauraLaura Stramboly
25“Treesha’s Tree”The Heather A. Freeman FoundationKarla Stefanini & Karen Nevills
26“A Lilly Life on the Lake”BCA Architects & EngineersBeth Wagenaar, Jenn Bossuot, Amy Horton & The Red hots
27“It’s a Wonderful Life with (Wo)man’s Best Friend”Marzano Real Estate & Marazano PMI PavingAnne Harrienger, Tara Marzano & Aneta Zafonte
28“It’s a Wonderful Life with the Gift of Giving”The Zafonte FamilyAneta Zafonte
29“Thanks for the Wings”WWNY Channel 7Pastor Kevin Kitto
30“Enchanted Forest 2.0”Pepsi Beverage CompanyHunter Viscarello, Denise Bruckner, Peter Sullivan & Doug Russell
31“Winter Wonder”In Honor of IHC ElementaryTJ & Emily Babcock
32“La Vita E Meravigliosa”Harris BeachJeri Gosier
33“The Mitten Tree”IBEW Local 910 Watertown & NNY Chapter of NECALisa O’Driscoll & Liz Culbertson
34“Hearth of our Home”Costello Eye Physicians & SurgeonsAlisha LaFlex & Kim Rizzo
35“Cabin Christmas”GYMO Architecture, Engineering & Land SurveyingMargaret Fayle, Brandy Lucas & McKenzee Fisk-Kamide
36“It’s a Wonderful Life”Slack Chemical CompanyNorth Elementary
37There’s Snow Place Like the North Country”Bowers & Company CPAsChris Thurston
38“The Queen”Livingston Moving & StorageDeborah Gillette & Betty Main
39“It’s Wonderful to be a Girl Scout”Watertown Family YMCADolly LaClair, Linda & Jill McMahon, Beth Jennings & Courtlyn Morse
40“Thank You for Your Service! Love Mary Bailey!”Samaritan Medical CenterSamaritan Medical Center Foundation & Marketing
41“Be Jolly by Golly it’s Christmas”Coco-Cola Beverages NortheastWatertown Lions Club – Amy O’Brien
42“Build Your Wonderful Life”Watertown Wealth ManagementCredo Patients & Staff
43“It’s a Wonderful Life”WestelcomPaul & Brenda Sipher
44“Waiting for Spring”Knowlton TechnologiesLake Ontario Realty – Brenda Sipher
45“Cookies for Santa”Lakeside Outdoor ServicesXi Alpha Kappa
46“When a Bell Rings an Angel Gets Their Wings”Watertown Local Development CorporationKim & Mario Rodriquez
47“A Starry Night in the Woods”Watertown Dental Health GroupMary Corriveau
48“Cookie Monster Christmas”Visions HotelsVisions Hotels featuring:
Fairfield Inn & Suites, Best Western & Candlewood Evans Mills
49“Cozy Night In”The Kellie and Joseph Sanzone Family Living TrustJen Doldo, Patricia Watts & Sierra Warner
50“She Lived a Wonderful Life: Remembering Queen Elizabeth II”HealthWay Family of BrandsAmy Soderquist & Emily Soderquist
51“A Wonderful Life of Sweetness”NYTRIC Electrical ContractorsGlenda Padilla & Lydia Ortiz
52“It’s a Wonderful Life When We Call the Outdoors Home!”Purcell Construction CompanyShari Simmons – Simmons Farm
53“It’s a Wonderful Life with Family Traditions”SBS RentalsVile Vixens MC – Shannon Newberry, Nicole Janis & Shari Martin
54“It’s a Wonderful Natural Life in the North Country”Stephens Media Group – WatertownOperation Yellow Ribbon – Allison Gorham, Judy Gentner, Nancy Datoush, Kayla Perry, Ashley Shepard, Sue Mahoney & Mary Corriveau
55“Serene White”Fust Charles ChambersMichelle Leo & Lisa O’Driscoll
56“Hang a Shining Star for the Brightest Bough”The Animal DoctorsNancy Storino, Lisa L’Huillier & Beth Arthur
57“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”Kinney Drugs FoundationNancy Storino, Lisa L’Huillier & Beth Arthur
58“Fort Drum Girl Scouts – SU 512”Billie Warner Wine, Maggie’s on the River, Massey’s Furniture Barn, The Detail Shop, Time Warp Tavern & Window Tinting by ShaggyTroops 50026, 50357, 50298, 60607 & Service Unit 512
59“Heart Warming”American Kang Duk Kwan KarateGraveline Family & Friends
60“It’s Wonderful in NYS”Meade OpticalAbigail & Elizabeth Culbertson
61“The Sound of the Bells Came as a Whisper We Could “Bearly” Hear”North Country Emergency Medical ConsultantsShari Simmons & Dan Hartley
62“It’s a Wonderful Wizarding World”RBS Wealth ManagementDebbie Wilson, Pam Waterman & Sue Shartrand
63“The Four Houses of Hogwarts: Gryffindor”Bradley’s Military & Army SurplusIndian River Central School District – Melinda Iketau
64“The Four Houses of Hogwarts: Ravenclaw”Inkwell GraphixIndian River Central School District – Melinda Iketau
65″The Four Houses of Hogwarts: Slytherin”Party RentalsIndian River Central School District – Melinda Iketau
66“The Four Houses of Hogwarts: Hufflepuff”Clipper Inn Restaurant & LoungeIndian River Central School District – Melinda Iketau
67“The Many Colors of Christmas”The Martin GroupTrisomy 21 Foundation of NNY (an affiliate of National Down Syndrome Society and Congress)
68“We Wish You Some Merry TUNES!”TUNES 92.5 & 104.5 FMTim, Quince, Holly, Jenn, Ken, Melissa, Michaela, Hillary, Destiny, Liv & Hank
69“Zuzu’s Petals”AmeriCU Credit UnionMichelle Hamilton, Cathy Calhoun & Lisa Wash
70“All Are Wonderfully Welcome”Can-Am SpeedwayCan-Am Speedway & Encompass Recreation
71“Value Your Blessings”Aetna Medicare SolutionsKayla Wight & Erin Cordoba
72“It’s a Princess Christmas”Watertown Pediatric DentistrySamaritan Pulmonary – Suzanne Haight, Janis Hess & Sandi Garitt
73“Love, Laughter & Happily Ever After”Wendy’s – New EnglandHeather VanValkenburgh
74“Zuzu’s Petals”Alliance for Better Communities, Anchor Recovery Center of NNY, Pivot & Youth Alliance of Jefferson CountyAbigail McDonald, Tammie Nabywanic, Raisha Wood, Tasha Pierson, Fran Doll, Heidi Williams, Sarah Hilyer, Ellie Shoup, Julie Mason, Chloie Sherburne & Debi Hughes
75“Cannoneer Christmas”Jefferson Community CollegeJefferson Community College
76“Traditional Christmas”Watertown InternistsMark & Lori Converse
77“Back The Blue”Lamon KnowlesLisa Wilson, Lori Foote, Scarlet Pelton, Sarah Majo, Bethany Duflo, Heather Miller, Jenna Waite & April Ryan
78“St. Lawrence University – The Start to a Wonderful Life”Samaritan AuxiliaryEmily Soderquist
79“THIS is a Wonderful Life”Knowles FamilyMichelle Leo
80“Girls Night In!”Comfort Systems USA SyracuseThe ARC Jefferson – St. Lawrence – Michelle Leo, Heather Casey & Katja Richardson
81“DeAndra’s Wonderful Life”Renzi Foodservice Charitable FoundationThe ARC Jefferson – St. Lawrence – Michelle Leo, Heather Casey & Katja Richardson
82“Barber Shop”F.X. Caprara Honda of WatertownJen Brett
83“Home Alone”Community BroadcastersAshley & Delaney Caprara
84“Merry Glam Mas”The Paddock ClubBrooke Caprara
85“It’s A Wonderful Life on the River”Carthage SavingsCarthage Savings
86“How the Grinch Stole Christmas”Medical Gas TechnologiesTarra Benson, Kristin Williams, Lynn Barber, Kim Bush & Courtney Benson
87“It’s a Marvel-ous Christmas”Youth Philanthropy Council of the Northern New York Community FoundationYouth Philanthropy Council of the Northern New York Community Foundation

A North Country Festival of Trees is a joint event held by the Watertown Family YMCA and the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation.

The Watertown Family YMCA has been a part of the Watertown community since 1855. Over 5,000 children are served each year throughout Jefferson County.

The Samaritan Medical Center Foundation was established in 1996 to encourage gifts that support and advance healthcare provided by Samaritan Medical Center and to increase the public’s awareness of and participation in health and wellness programs.

Funds raised by the Festival of Trees will be used to establish and maintain quality healthcare services and programs at Samaritan Medical Center.