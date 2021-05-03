Village of Canton kicks-off 2 major tree projects

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Arbor Day, the village of Canton officially launched two major projects aiming to maintain and plant new trees.

These village-wide projects are being funded by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. One project, receiving $14,000 will focus on a Community Forest Management Plan intended to improve annual tree maintenance practices. This will include pruning and protecting existing trees, a response to the Emerald Ash Borer infestation and detailed planting plans for the Route 11 eastern gateway to Canton to be prepared.

The second project, which received funding from the DEC on Arbor Day and totals $32,000, will involve maintenance of trees in the downtown Village Green.

According to Canton Village Tree Committee Chair Richard Grover, these projects will “usher in a new era of care and enhancement of the public landscape,” but will also “go far beyond making Canton more beautiful.”

“Many facets of the local environment will be improved; our soils will be better protected from storms, which will in turn protect water quality in the Grasse River and its tributaries,” stated Grover. “New trees will provide shelter, food and nesting sites for resident and migratory birds. And our climate will be more hospitable, and our streets and sidewalks more free of potential tree-related safety hazards.”

Grover also stated that the Canton Village Tree Committee is also seeking community assistance for both projects.

Adding, “our Committee, which is only seven people, extends an open invitation to anyone who would like to become involved. The time commitment is minor but the rewards are potentially significant.”

Those interested in assisting are asked to contact Economic Development Assistant Jeni Reed at jreed@cantonny.gov or (315) 386-2871 x6.