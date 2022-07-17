CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Canton is asking for the public’s input on the flow of village streets.

The village is providing a Court Street Walkway and Bikeway survey to collect data on the public’s opinion. According to the village, community input from the survey will be added to the data already collected by Clarkson University students working on a safety study and plan for safer walking and biking on Court Street in Canton.

The survey focuses on helping ensure safe travel for kids walking or biking to school and for all pedestrians and bicyclists while maintaining a reasonable flow of motor vehicle traffic. More information about the survey and the survey itself can be found here.