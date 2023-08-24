CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Village of Carthage will receive a major boost from New York State in helping with its clean water project.

Carthage will get over $2.5 million in funding to help with planning, design and construction of collection system improvements. This was announced on Thursday, August 24 as part of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nearly $186 million in funding to help with water infrastructure projects around the state.

Here’s how the Carthage funding gets broken down:

$231,750 short-term, interest-free financing

$561,375 WIIA grant for the planning, design and construction of collection system improvements

$1,726,900 Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal grant.

New York is committed to providing reliable access to clean and safe water. This historic investment is a key step towards bolstering our environmental resiliency, public health, and economic development in communities across the state. New York Governor Kathy Hochul

The funding approved today includes over $44 million from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). BIL funding for water and sewer infrastructure is administered by EFC through the State Revolving Funds.

The Board’s approvals include financings through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, and grants already announced pursuant to the Water Infrastructure Improvement and Intermunicipal Grant programs.