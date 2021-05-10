Village of Clayton planning 150-year anniversary celebration

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Clayton will officially turn 150 years old in 2022.

To honor its Sesquicentennial anniversary, local leaders are planning a village-wide, year-long celebration. The celebration will commemorate its history, encompassing the theme, “150 Years– Where the Tradition Continues.”

To begin planning, an initial advisory group has been formed and preliminary discussions have been held.

According to Clayton Mayor Norma Zimmer, ideas for the celebration include hosting two parades, one in the summer and another in the winter; a fireworks display; a historic photo display; a fishing derby; a pageant; a beard growing contest; souvenirs; history talks; newspaper spotlights; walking tours; and Old Home Day.

The group also shared that it is looking for volunteers to help host events throughout the Sesquicentennial year, stating that this will help to “not to over burden any one person or group.”

To gain public input and determine interest, the village is inviting community members, business leaders, civic organizations, non-profit organizations and churches to a meeting on May 17 at the Clayton Fire Station.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and all are encouraged to attend.

The Village of Clayton confirmed that additional information will be made available as it is confirmed.