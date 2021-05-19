Village of Clayton seeking logo submissions for 150 anniversary celebration

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the Village of Clayton is in the planning phases of its 150th Anniversary Celebration, it has released a call for local artists.

The Village is seeking 150 Anniversary logo submissions.

According to event organizers, members of the public are asked to submit artistic creations that embody the yearlong theme “150 Years- Where the Tradition Continues.” The contest invites all artists, inspiring artist and graphic designers at a professional, amateur or student level to put their mark on the sesquicentennial celebration.

The selected logo will be used on print materials and digital platforms. Additional uses may include clothing, decals, posters, flyers, plates, coins, buttons, programs, event signage, news media and more.

To allow for these uses, participants are asked to create a logo that can be easily converted to digital platforms.

Additional rules of entry include:

The inclusion of the tag line

Functional for small and large applications and display well both in color and black and white

If submitting artwork digitally, it MUST be at a minimum resolution of 300 dpi

The final artwork must be no larger than 8.5″ x 11″

Those entrants under 18 are required to have a parent or guardian sign a consent block on the entry form

The Village of Clayton added that it will reserve the right to modify the winning logo, and all entries will become the property of the village.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, July 16, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.

A panel of judges will review the logo designs based on creativity as well as functionality. The winning design will be announced Monday, August 2, 2021.

Submissions should be delivered in a sealed envelope to: Clayton Chamber of Commerce, Attn: Village 150th Logo Contest, 517 Riverside Drive, Clayton NY 13624.

High resolution artwork can be emailed to: claytonlogocontest@gmail.com