Village of Clayton to receive over $6M in USDA Rural Development Funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) – The Village of Clayton will receive $5,872,000 in Water and Waste Disposal Loans and a $1,000,000 grant.
The funding will be used to repair and replace the village’s Wastewater Treatment Facility and Collection System. This investment will assist the village in providing reliable sanitary sewer collection and treatment service to residents.
“I am excited to announce that the Village of Clayton will be receiving this significant funding in order to help them complete this important project,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “This USDA funding will provide safe and effective water treatment to the residents of Clayton. I am proud to support USDA Rural Development Funding each year, as it provides our rural communities with essential support to complete projects just like this one. I look forward to seeing the results that this funding will provide to Clayton.”
