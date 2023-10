CONSTABLEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Village of Constableville is hosting a Halloween decorating contest that will have winners determined on Saturday, October 28 after the Fall Fest.

There will be two prizes that will be handed out for contest winners. A $50 prize will go to the spookiest house while another $50 prize will be given for the people’s choice.

Photos start at noon or can be emailed to mayor@constablevilleny.gov. The entry deadline is Sunday, October 22.