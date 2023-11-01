POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Village of Potsdam Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a reportedly missing Department of Public Works truck.

In a Facebook post. the red 2008 Ford F-350 was taken from DPW facility just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, October 29. The license plate is AA6710 according to officers. The VIN comes back as FTW31568EE57382.

Authorities said the flatbed portion of the truck was not attached to the truck at the time of the alleged crime. There is no electrical wiring in rear of vehicle and no door mirrors on the truck, police said.

Anyone with information on the truck should contact Potsdam police at315-265-2121.