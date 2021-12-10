SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The village of Sackets Harbor is one of 34 recipients of funding from New York State for water projects.

The village has been awarded a $1,639,800 Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant and $1,769,200 short-term, market-rate financing for system improvements including replacement of the existing raw water intake, wet well and pumps that supply the village’s filtration plant.

Governor Hochul announced more than $115 million for critical clean and drinking water infrastructure projects across the state. The grants are interest-free loans and low-interest loans approved by the EFC Board of Directors. More than $33 million is allocated to 13 drinking water projects in Nassau and Suffolk counties to address emerging contaminants.

“Every New Yorker deserves access to clean water,” Governor Hochul said. “This funding will upgrade clean and drinking water infrastructure across the state, address emerging contaminants, and reduce pollution. We will continue to work with local governments and partners to protect New Yorkers’ water quality for years to come.”

Grand funding was also approved for the following projects:

Drinking Water Projects:

Village of Alden in Erie County – $108,000 WIIA grant to construct two interconnections between the village and the Erie County Water Authority to provide backup water source capacity.

Town of Black Brook in Clinton County – $1,079,280 WIIA grant for the construction of a new water storage tank and two new production wells for Water District No. 1.

Chautauqua County – $3,000,000 WIIA grant and $1,993,061 in short-term, market-rate financing to construct a new pump station and approximately 500,000-gallon water storage tank; to install approximately 18,000 linear feet of watermain and associated fixtures; and interconnect to the Village of Fredonia’s water system.

Dix Hills Water District in Suffolk County – $3,042,000 WIIA grant to design and construct a new treatment process at the existing water treatment facility to remove 1,4-dioxane from Well No. 5-1.

Erie County Water Authority – $2,519,272 WIIA grant to install approximately 5,000 linear feet of water transmission main from the raw water pumping station to the Van De Water Treatment Plant.

Town of Evans in Erie County – $2,898,000 WIIA grant to construct a new water storage tank, booster pump station, backup generator, and associated fixtures.

Village of Fishkill in Dutchess County – $1,320,000 WIIA grant and $880,000 short-term, market-rate financing for well upgrades and replacements, chemical feed system improvements, and rehabilitation of a 1-million-gallon water storage tank.

Village of Gilbertsville in Otsego County – $2,437,055 long-term, interest-free financing to replace approximately 25,000 linear feet of antiquated water distribution main, install new service meters, replace an existing water storage tank with a new 200,000-gallon tank, develop two new well sources, and construct a new treatment building featuring iron and manganese removal.

Town of Hempstead in Nassau County – $3,413,400 WIIA grant to design and construct a new Advanced Oxidation Process (AOP) at the existing Prospect Avenue Station water treatment facility to remove 1,4-dioxane from two wells.

Village of Horseheads in Chemung County – $3,000,000 WIIA grant and $2,000,000 short-term, market-rate financing to replace approximately 12,000 linear feet of aged and undersized water main.

Town of Monroe in Orange County – $897,750 WIIA grant for improvements to the Monroe Hills Estates Water District No. 12.

City of North Tonawanda in Niagara County – $1,163,093 WIIA grant and $7,276,907 short-term, market-rate financing to upgrade and repair the existing water treatment plant including the raw water intake, low service suction well, sedimentation basin, and the filter building.

Village of Ossining in Westchester County – $3,000,000 WIIA grant to design and construct a new water treatment plant to replace the existing Indian Brook Water Treatment Plant.

Oyster Bay Water District in Nassau County – $3,257,400 WIIA grant to design and construct a new treatment process at the existing water treatment facility to remove 1,4-dioxane from two wells at Plant No. 2.

Port Washington Water District in Nassau County – $11,362,800 WIIA grant to design and construct a new treatment process at the existing water treatment facility to remove 1,4-dioxane and perfluorooctanoic (PFOA) from the Morley Park Station in three wells.

City of Poughkeepsie in Dutchess County – $8,518,600 long-term, interest-free financing and $1,500,000 in remaining WIIA funds to construct two 2.5 million gallon water storage tanks to replace a 5 million gallon reservoir and replace aged water mains at various locations throughout the water distribution system.

City of Rochester in Monroe County – $780,000 WIIA grant to replace approximately 3,500 feet of existing water main and associated fixtures in selected priority areas of the water system.

Town of Sennett in Cayuga County – $1,781,400 WIIA grant to replace the existing water storage tank with a new 300,000 gallon tank, to install approximately 21,000 linear feet of water main that will replace existing aged/undersized main, and to extend public water to serve additional residences.

Town of Sullivan in Madison County – $480,000 WIIA grant to create the Hamilton Brown/Bushnell Shore Water District, including the installation of approximately 8,100 linear feet of new water mains, hydrants and fixtures, and connection of the Onondaga County Water Authority.

Suffolk County Water Authority – WIIA grant awards as outlined below for nine projects that will design and construct a new treatment process to remove 1,4-dioxane from various existing well fields:

$1,800,000 WIIA grant: Well Nos. 1 and 2 at the Middleville Road well field

$1,800,000 WIIA grant: Well Nos. 1 and 2A/2B at the Falcon Drive well field

$900,000 WIIA grant: Well No. 1 at the Old Dock Road well field

$900,000 WIIA grant: Well No. 2 at the Waterside Road well field

$1,800,000 WIIA grant: Well Nos. 1A and 2 at the Broadway well field

$900,000 WIIA grant: Well No. 1 at the Douglas Avenue well field

$2,700,000 WIIA grant: Well Nos. 1, 2 and 3 at the Flower Hill Road well field

$900,000 WIIA grant: Well No. 1 at the Hollywood Place well field

$900,000 WIIA grant: Well No. 1 at the McKay Road well field

