THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Village of Theresa will have a planned power outage in parts of the town on Monday, October 2.

The outage will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and affect Main Street, Pine Street, Ralston Street, LaFargeville Road, High Street, Highland Avenue, Pleasant Street, Alex Bay Road and English Settlement Road.

The outage is said to be necessary for electrical upgrades.