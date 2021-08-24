Village-wide power outage scheduled for Theresa

THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents of Theresa should expect to lose power for most of the day on Tuesday.

The Village of Theresa confirmed that there will be a scheduled power outage for those who utilize municipal electric. This is scheduled for August 24 and will run from approximately 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the Village, this is to allow for work lead by Verizon.

This outage will affect Main Street, Commercial Street, Park Avenue, Riverside Avenue, County Route 46, Bartlett Drive, County Route 136, Pine Street, High School, Highland Avenue, Ralston Street, Pleasant Street, Lafargeville Road, Alex Bay Road and English Settlement Road.

Power is expected to return on Tuesday night.