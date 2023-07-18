Vintage hydroplane on display at the Chippewa Bay Maritime Museum, July 2021 (WWTI/Isabella Colello)

CHIPPEWA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Vintage race boats will be on display this weekend.

The Chippewa Bay Maritime Museum is set to host its third annual Vintage Hydroplane Lawn Show on Saturday, July 22.

Hydroplanes are vintage race boats that are designed to reach high speeds while skimming the surface of the water.

Boats will be on display through a joint effort of the Chippewa Bay Maritime Museum, Chippewa Yacht Club, Fishers Landing Racing Club, Antique Boat America and Antique Boat Museum.

The show will be held at the Chippewa Bay Maritime Museum located at 4 Church Street, Chippewa Bay, New York.

This is a family-friendly event and admission is free for all. Watch ABC50’s previous report on the show here.