Virtual calendar contest raises over $7K for Jefferson County SPCA

First Place Winner of the North Country’s Top Pets Calendar Contest: Obi (photo: Jefferson County SPCA)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County SPCA recently raised over $7 thousand through a virtual contest.

The Jefferson County SPCA took their North Country Top Pet Calendar Contest online this year and raised a total of $7,248.

The contest asked community members to utilize an online voting system to choose their favorite pets, and contribute $1 per vote. Twelve winners were selected through the process, designing the annual 2021 Calendar.

According to the SPCA, this years first place winner was a 4-year-old German Shepherd “Obi.” Obi’s dog mom Ashley Davis shared, “Obi is the biggest baby you will ever meet. If Obi’s not cuddling with his mom, he can be found snuggled up to his cat brother Gizmo.”

This years told three contests in the Virtual Calendar Contest were awarded grand prizes from businesses in the North County.

