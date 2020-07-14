Virtual fair to come to Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Jefferson County’s 4-H Youth Development Program is not letting statewide restrictions stop them, and plans to hold its first ever virtual fair.

The virtual fair will allow Jefferson County 4-H youth to prepare non-animal and animal entries for the Jefferson County Fair. In past years, Youth often submit up to 40 in the non-animal category.

Animal entires vary, but include: goats, sheep, llams, cattle, poultry, dogs, and more.

Non-animal entries also vary and include woodworking, nutrition, photography, textiles, plants, and more.

The Jefferson County Fair had originally been scheduled for July 7-12, 2020. All entires had a final deadline of July 12, and will be judged by July 31.

“We may not be able to hear the sounds associated with the fair, smell the buttery popcorn, or taste the fried dough and sausage sandwiches this year,” says Youth Development Program Leader Stephanie Graf. “But we will honor the long time 4-H tradition of celebrating youth and their accomplishments.”

Community members looking to support this year’s virtual fair can donate to the Jefferson County 4-H account.

