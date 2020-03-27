Virtual happy hours are popping up online: Robert Dalton of The Paddock Club shares his quarantini recipe

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The coronavirus epidemic is not to be taken lightly, but while people are social distancing and self-isolating, virtual happy hours are popping up all over the internet.

Virtual happy hours are a way for people to stay connected during a time when gathering is prohibited and going anywhere that isn’t deemed necessary is strongly discouraged.

Robert Dalton, owner of The Paddock Club in Watertown, says every martini is a quarantini. He gives the short and sweet recipe for his easy-to-make favorite for your next virtual happy hour in the video above.

ABC50’s Alex Hazard learned how to make the cocktail and got a few laughs in the process.

Tell us what you’re doing to stay connected and make the best of staying home and social distancing via email at newstips@informnny.com or online here.

