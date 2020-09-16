Virtual teen leadership summit launched for Jefferson County high schoolers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two organizations have teamed up to present a virtual summit for Jefferson County’s high school teens.

Pivot and the Alliance for Better Communities have announced the first Jefferson Empowering Teens Summit. The summit is open to all 9th through 12th graders residing in Jefferson County.

According to the organizations, the series of workshops will allow teens to get involved, learn how to make positive change and develop leadership skills.

The online virtual workshops will be held October 14, 21, 28 and November 4 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

All participants will receive a free swag bag, spots are limited and early registration is encouraged.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.