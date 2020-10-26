Virtual lineup announced for Cornell Cooperative Extension winter programing

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Cornell Cooperative extension has announced their virtual lineup for winter programming.

Cornell Cooperative Extension’s North Country Regional Agriculture Team has announced the virtual programming lineup for early winter, through mid January, 2020. All programming will take place through Zoom videoconferencing.

CCE has announced the schedule for their “Fireside Chats with an Expert.” This discussion series is set to be offered from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday evenings starting on November 17 and ending on December 22. The series will cover topics such as weed management, dairy reproductive health and hoof health, soil health, cover crops and tillage.

Additionally, the CCE’s annual “Dairy Day,” will take the form of four two-hour Zoom sessions. The sessions will be presented from noon to 2 p.m. on January 12 through January 15, 2021. Topics will include milk quality, sustainability, markets and calves.

Cornell Cooperative Extension’s North Country Regional Ag Team also stated that additional educations programs continue to be in the planning stages include NYSDEC pesticide applicator credits, North Country Hay and Pasture School, “Practical Soil Health Management” program and “Morning Coffee Breaks,” a second discussion series.

For more details and information, visit the CCE North Country Regional Ag Team website.

