Virtual New York hunter education course extended online

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The online hunting course first offered in April by Kalkomey Enterprises has extended their course offering through the end of August.

Students can complete this course on a computer, tablet, or smart phone at any time and at their own pace. It is available to any New York resident over the age of 11 and has a fee of $19.95.

Course features will include live-action videos, a virtual field trip, and comprehensive instructions specifically for New York State.

Upon completion of the virtual class, field day, and a passing final exam score, students will receive their hunting education certificate and can purchase a hunting license.

For more information and to register, visit: https://www.hunter-ed.com/newyork/

