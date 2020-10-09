Virtual open houses coming to Jefferson Community College

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College is combating COVID-19 restrictions by taking their open houses online.

JCC has announced that the college will host a series of virtual open houses for prospective students and their family members.

According to Jefferson Community College, these open houses will feature a virtual tour of campus, including on-campus student houses, information on academic programs, career services, college applications, financial aid and student support services.

The College will host two open houses in October, the first on October 22 and the second on October 29. Both will run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

JCC stated that registration is required as the open houses will be held over Zoom.

