Virtual ‘Science Cafes’ to come to Clarkson University this fall

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Clarkson University is will bring their Science Cafes to zoom this fall.

Starting on September 23, University professors and scientists will be featured on zoom calls for a series of talks. Small presentations about science-driven topics, questions, and discussions will be featured.

Topics will vary from Pharmacology, environmental pollution, genetics, medicinal plants and biology of freshwater mussels.

The series will start on September 23, with further scheduled dates on October 7, October, 21, November 3 and November 18.

All talks will be held on Zoom and will begin at 7:15pm on the scheduled dates.

The Science Café series is sponsored by Clarkson University’s School of Arts & Sciences.

Full descriptions of each talk in the series can be found on the University’s website.

