Virtual Suicide Awareness 5k in St. Lawrence County starts Sept. 27

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau and St. Lawrence County Suicide Awareness Coalition are partnering up to provide a virtual event for the community.

The organizations are hosting a Virtual 5k from September 27 through October 27 to help increase suicide awareness in the community. Those interested can register online on Youth Bureau’s website. Once registered, participants are asked to complete a 5K walk or run anywhere at any time throughout the month.

The first hundred registrants will receive a free gift from the St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau.

Once participants finish their 5k they can submit their time online, see how they placed overall, and receive their finisher certificate. The organizations are inviting those involved to use the hashtag #SLCYouthBureau to celebrate their accomplishment on social media.

St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau Director, Alexa Backus said the event is a true demonstration of the strength of the community and its efforts.

“Our Youth Committee teens wanted to promote Suicide Awareness this month. We want to remember and honor those who have been impacted by suicide and offer support to anyone struggling with mental health.”

The organizations are encouraging the public to be aware of steps they can take to help those that are experiencing emotional pain. These steps include asking people how they’re feeling, being there for people that need them, keeping them safe by removing lethal means, helping them stay connected to others, and following up with them to ensure they are in a good place.

More information and tips can be found on the St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau’s website.