Virtual Teen Leadership Summit available to St. Lawrence County youth

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau is offering a virtual Teen Leadership Summit for its youth on November 30 at 7 p.m.

The Summit was made possible by the organization’s partnership with JC Pohl, with Teen Truth 365. The summit will last 90 minutes and be available for students via Zoom. The event is free for all teens living in St. Lawrence County and is geared towards students in junior and senior high school.

According to a press release from the SLC Youth Bureau, the focus of the summit will be to help students understand their role as leaders and think outside the box when building community and school connections. Students will brainstorm social-emotional issues that are negatively affecting student life, learn how to better influence the community around them, and develop real solutions that can provide change now.

St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau Director Alexa Backus said the event will help students gain valuable knowledge that they can applyto their everyday lives.

“This summit provides opportunities for St. Lawrence County teens to come together, during a single evening, and share dialogue about troubling social issues and develop real steps to solve them,” Backus. “With so many students living in crisis, especially during the COVID era, it’s imperative that we offer tools and strategies to support healthy coping skills.”

Those interested in attending the summit can register online on the SLC Youth Bureau webiste.