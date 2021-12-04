Virtual tour of the 2021 North Country Festival of Trees

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country Festival of Trees wraps up on December 4. If you missed your chance to view the trees this year, we have you covered. Watch the video above to join ABC50’s Alex Hazard for a virtual tour.

This year’s theme is “Merry and Bright.” Public viewing of the trees has been available at the former Bon-Ton location in the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown since November 26. All trees on display at the festival are hand-decorated and have been available for bidding on for individual purchase or donation.

Funds from the Festival of Trees will benefit healthcare services and programs at Samaritan Medical Center and children’s scholarships at the Watertown Family YMCA.