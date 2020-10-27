Virtual wine tasting workshops coming to Jefferson Community College

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Enjoy wine tastings from the comfort of your home this holiday season.

Jefferson Community College has announced their launch of virtual wine tasting workshops. Participants will learn about wine varieties and pairings.

According to JCC, all tastings will be led by Certified Sommelier Julie Purpura. Workshops will be held November 20, December 2 and December 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Topics and themes are as followed:

November 20: Wine and Tapas Tasting

December 2: Wine and Holiday Pairing

December 16″ Wine Around the World

The workshop on November second will include pairing three tapas and wines, and will feature Clipper Inn Chef Michael Simpson.

All registration fees can be found on the Jefferson Community College website and covers up to four participants. The cost of wine is not included in registration fees.

