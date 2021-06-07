Visitation resumes at Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over the weekend, full visitation resumed at one of Samaritan Health’s long-term care facilities.

Samaritan announced on Friday, June 4, that normal indoor visitation would resume on Saturday, June 5 at the Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility.

This was following a pause on indoor visitation following a staff member testing positive for the coronavirus on May 21, 2021.

Samaritan Health however did confirm a new COVID-19 case on Friday, but ensured no resident interaction, and all residents tested negative for the virus.

As of June 5, visitations at the facility are now permitted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and follow all safety protocols.

The following table represents COVID-19 cases in all of the Samaritan health Long Term Care facilities since the start of the pandemic.