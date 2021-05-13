Visitation suspended on one floor of Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility

(photo: Samaritan Summit Village Facebook)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health suspended visitation on one floor of its Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility on Thursday.

According to Samaritan Health, it received notice that one staff member of the facility tested positive for the coronavirus on May 13.

To follow new state guidance for visitation, the facility has suspended family visitation on the third floor.

However, Samaritan Health reported that the staff member had very little resident interaction.

This suspension will remain in effect for 14 days and all residents will be tested for the coronavirus for safety reasons. Virtual and window visits can be arranged for impacted families.

Samaritan Health confirmed that visitation for all other floors and Assisted Living has not been impacted.

The following table represents COVID-19 cases to-date at all of the Samaritan Health long-term care facilities:

Residents positiveResidents recoveredDeathsNew staff member casesLast reported positive case
Samaritan Keep Home77014/19/2021
Samaritan Summit Village- Assisted Living1919012/29/2020
Samaritan Summit Village- Skilled Nursing Facility4639715/13/2021

