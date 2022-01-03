LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Visitation is continuing at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility in Lowville.

On December 30, the Lewis County Health Care System confirmed that during the final week of 2021, two first-floor staff members at the Residential Health Care Facility tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to LCHS, based on revised Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidelines, the facility conducted contact tracing, and no residents met the criteria as a close contact or high-risk exposure

Additionally, the RHCF also completed a first round of precautionary outbreak testing on December 30. All results from this testing were returned negative. The facility is also planning to conduct a second round of outbreak testing for all first-floor residents during the week of January 3, 2022.

As of December, LCHS stated that all floors in the Residential Health Care Facility remain open for in-person visitation.

Visitors will be required to adhere to COVID-19 precautions. This includes wearing a facility-issued mask, adhering to six-foot social distancing and frequent hand washing. Visitors must also continue to sign in and out for every visit for contact tracing purposes.