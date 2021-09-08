Visitations suspended at Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur and Massena hospitals

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — One day after visitor restrictions were implemented at all St. Lawrence Health hospitals, the health system further restricted visitations.

St. Lawrence Health announced that beginning September 8, visitations will be suspended at all three hospitals. This includes Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Gouverneur Hospital and Massena Hospital.

Broader visitation restrictions previously announced on September 3 will not extend to a limited number of support persons for qualifying patients. Patients that fit this criteria include OB mother; pediatric patients; patients with confusion, altered mental status, or developmental delays; and end-of-life patients.

According to St. Lawrence Health Senior Vice President of Administration Jeremy Slaga, the health system hopes this will be a temporary change.

“It is our hope that this expansive suspension on visitation is a temporary one. Cases of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County have been rapidly increasing, and this past weekend’s hospitalizations due to the virus have risen at a rate not previously seen since January,” Slaga said in a press release. “While our team is much better prepared this time around, the suspension of visitation is an important way to limit the risk of possible exposure to you, your family, our staff, and our community.”

Additionally, St. Lawrence Health is urging individuals to only go to an emergency room for critical issues. The Health System asked the community to not use emergency rooms for COVID-19 testing.

COVID-19 testing is being offered through St. Lawrence Health in Gouverneur, Massena and Potsdam. Testing is also being done at St. Lawrence Health Urgent Care’s in Potsdam and Canton. Appointments can be made online or by calling 315-261-6240.