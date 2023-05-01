Gouverneur Hospital Lead Surfacide Technician Dale Jesmer prepares a room in the Emergency Department to be disinfected with the Surfacide system

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Visiting hours have returned to normal at three hospitals in the North Country.

St. Lawrence Health officially reinstated regular visiting hours at all hospitals, according to a press release from the health system.

Effective Friday, April 28, visitors are permitted from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur and Massena hospitals.

Visitation is permitted for any patient, including those on isolation precautions, SLH confirmed.

Each hospital’s emergency department will permit one visitor to accompany a patient. There are no restrictions on visiting hours in the emergency departments.

Additionally, visitors are permitted to accompany patients scheduled to undergo same-day procedures before and after the procedure. Pediatric patients undergoing procedures may have up to two visitors. These visitors must remain masked at all times and maintain social distancing and hand hygiene.

However, St. Lawrence Health will continue to enforce the following COVID-19 guidelines during visiting hours:

Two visitors are allowed at a patient’s bedside at a time

Identified care partner will be allowed to visit 24/7 when deemed to be in the best interest of the patient

Clergy may be permitted to visit the patient, at the request of the patient. This does not count toward any visitor or support person limitation

Virtual visitation is encouraged whenever possible, including on a cell phone or tablet

Visitors must be 12 years of age or older

St. Lawrence Health’s full visitor guidelines can be read online.