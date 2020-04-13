Visitor restrictions tightened at Samaritan due to DOH regulations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Samaritan Medical Center has placed tighter visitor restrictions on their visitor policy due to updated regulations by the Department of Health.

The DOH issued further guidance this weekend to limit the number of allowable visitors at one time.

Major changes include:

For End-of-Life patients – One family member and/or legal representative at bedside. May designate up to two support people, but only one may be present at a time.

For Pediatric and NICU patients – Limit one parent or guardian essential to care in the emergency room. For hospitalized patients, two may be designated, but only one support person may be present at a time.

All visitors will be screened upon entry and if any COVID-19 related symptoms are present, they are not able to enter the facility. No visitors under the age of 18 are permitted.

As of April 11, the drive-thru testing site at Summit Drive had completed 405 testing appointments. As of March 31, Samaritan completed a total of 656 COVID-19 tests. Of the total number of tests performed, 39 were positive. Four inpatients at the hospital are COVID-19 positive.

As of April 13, there have been 46 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, and 991 negative test results. Additionally, 30 individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 have recovered and been discharged from mandatory isolation.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.