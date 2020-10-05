Volkswagen donates SUV to SUNY Canton’s Automotive Technology Program

Canton Atlas – Students in SUNY Canton’s Automotive Technology lab stand with an Atlas donated by Volkswagen of America. The 2018 SUV is the newest car in the fleet of automotive test vehicles (photo: SUNY Canton)

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The SUNY Canton Automotive Technology Program received a significant donation.

SUNY Canton announced on October 5 that Volkswagen of America donated an Atlas SUV for student use within the program. The full-size SUV will be used by the University’s Automotive Technology program for diagnostic testing.

The vehicle was donated through the help of SUNY Canton Automotive Program Alumni John Peterson, who is now Volkswagen director of fixed operations.

According to Peterson, “these vehicles will be essential in assisting the next generation of Volkswagen technicians to interact with and learn the latest technology that is part of our exciting model lineup.”

Additionally SUNY Canton Associate Professor Brandon Baldwin stated that this vehicle will help students prepare for vehicles they will see throughout their career.

“Modern vehicles allow students to earn their professional certifications on cars that they will see in the field,” he said. “It truly benefits the dealers to expose their future technicians to the latest vehicles available. We thank John Peterson for taking an active part in aiding in the development of our program.”

The recent vehicle donation is a part of Volkswagen’s “Drive Bigger” initiative which donated three Atlas vehicles to colleges in New York.

