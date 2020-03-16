Volunteer Transportation Center evaluates services during coronavirus pandemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Volunteer Transportation Center (VTC) will be taking precautions in regards to appointments and access to services in response to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, Executive Director Sam Purington stated, “Our priority first and foremost is the health and safety of our volunteer drivers and the clients we serve. Out of an abundance of caution, we are no longer taking appointments that are not considered life-sustaining. However, we are asking each client make the determination whether or not his or her appointment is, indeed, life-sustaining.”

The VTC will continue to take contract ride appointments for Child/Adult Protective Services.

Events the VTC would be responsible for hosting will be postponed for the foreseeable future, essentially cutting off an influx of necessary dollars to support services provided to the local community.

The Director of Communications and Foundation Director for the VTC, Jeremiah Papineau stated in a release, “It’s a difficult subject to address but the fact of the matter is, we’re unsure how long this pandemic will last and to what degree it will impact our services, including the events that make it possible for us to provide those services. so, like any other organization providing assistance to those in our community, we are grateful for any support we receive.”

