Volunteer Transportation Center looking for North Country drivers, Oswego County program established

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Volunteer Transportation Center is looking for drivers in the North Country.

The VTC announced that drivers are needed in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence County. All drivers are offered a mileage reimbursement of $.58 per mile. The Volunteer Transportation Center provides services 24/7, all year.

According to the VTC, volunteers provide trips for medical appointments, access to affordable food locations, counseling, preventing treatment and other human services programs. Volunteers determine ranges of transportation services, as some appointments can be further in distance.

The VTC encourages community members to apply as they are able to use their own vehicles. All volunteers will be background checked, verified for a clean driving record and must give a minimum of four hours weekly.

Additionally, earlier in September 2020, the Volunteer Transportation Center announced their expansion to Oswego County. The Center opened a dispatch and coordination office in Fulton to provide Child Protective Services and medical transportation needs.

The Oswego office is currently being led by VTC Program Director Doren Salcido.

“I am beyond excited to take on the role as Program Director in Oswego County,” Ms. Salcido said prior to opening of the Fulton office. “Our hope is to mimic all the programs offered in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties, including a charitable program offering rides to senior citizens who have no other means of transportation to get to medical appointments and even to the grocery store.”

