WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The locally-serving Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation has been named a finalist in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program.

According to State Farm, this nationwide grant program is considered a “crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods.” The program allows 200 organizations to compete for votes online and the top 100 finalists will each receive $25,000.

Out of the 200 finalists, the Volunteer Transportation Center is the only organization competing in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

The VTC provides transportation to health care appointments, food sources and other critical needs destinations for residents in the tri-county area.

“We were ecstatic to receive the news,” VTC Director of Communications and Foundation Director Jeremiah S. Papineau said in a press release. “We’ve regularly applied to be a finalist in this program and it wasn’t until this year that we were selected. The program is highly competitive, so to be selected and be the only nonprofit chosen in the tri-county area, that’s spectacular.”

If named a winner of the competition, Papineau said that the $25,000 will help the VTC provide additional transportation to non-emergency medical appointments for those in need.

It would also be utilized for volunteer driver mileage reimbursement for the VTC’s charitable transportation programs, which Papineau said has seen an increase since the VTC Foundation applied to be in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program.

“When we filed our application, we were already seeing an increased need for funding,” Papineau added. “Last year, we provided more than 1,000,000 miles of charitable transportation for the first time.”

“If you take that 1,000,000 miles and project the same number for this year, that’s roughly an additional $55,000 we’ll need to raise to cover that expense,” he explained. “So, that’s why this potential $25,000 from the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program would mean even more, now.”

The State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program will close on Friday, May 6. Voters can cast up to 10 votes per day and must be 18 years of age or older.

Voting can be cast online by visiting the VTC Foundation entry page, entering a valid email address and choosing to cast the virtual ballot for the VTC Foundation.