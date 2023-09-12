WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The recent Volunteer Transportation Center Jefferson-Lewis Golf Tournament has been a big success with raising over $23,000 at the event held at the Cedars Golf Course in Lowville on September 9.

The event saw 43 teams compete and raised $23,000 to help the VTC provide transportation to those in need in Jefferson and Lewis Counties. The tournament, which followed a captain and crew format, saw a team led by Caleb Houppert take first place in the A Flight with a score of 53.

The B Flight was won by a team led by Sam Purington, who took first place with a score of 60. In the Co-Ed Flight, a team led by Jeff Bush took first place with a score of 55.

We are once again incredibly pleased with the turnout for this tournament and thrilled to see it continue to raise crucial funding for the Volunteer Transportation Center. Jeremiah Papineau, Director of Communications and Foundation Director

The date for next year’s tournament is slated for Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at Cedars Golf Course in Lowville. Further details will be come as the date of the tournament approaches.