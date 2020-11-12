Volunteer Transportation Center receives $20K from Lowville-based foundation to help reimburse drivers

James A. Randall, left, presents Jeremiah S. Papineau with a ceremonial check for $20,000 Monday evening in Lowville. Mr. Randall, a member of the Pratt Northam Foundation Board of Directors, made the presentation on behalf of the foundation to the Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc. (photo: VTC)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Volunteer Transportation Center recently received a grant to help support current programming.

The Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc., has been awarded grant funding from the Pratt Northam Foundation, based in Lowville N.Y. The Foundation awarded the VTC a total of $20,000 to help with their volunteer driving program in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

According to VTC Foundation Director and Director of Communications Jeremiah S. Papineau, the grant will be used to reimburse volunteer drivers for mileage within the Pratt Northam Foundation coverage.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Papineau stated, steps had to be taken to ensure passenger safety. Vehicles were limited to one passenger, which led to the increased cost of mileage reimbursement.

Papineau confirmed that a grant this size, has substantial impact. Allowing volunteer drivers to transport clients approximately 45,000 miles.

“The Directors for the Pratt Northam Foundation are pleased to have been able to turn the suspension of their Workership and Careers Here Programs into a positive by creating this fund,” stated Pratt Northam Foundation Executive Karen S. Petersen. “Funding the VTC for $20,000 to help them bridge their funding shortages was a perfect way to show their support for an organization that does so much for our community.”

The grant grant from the Pratt Northam Foundation was one of 12 awarded to projects and programs in the community. Grant funding was made possible through their Community COVID-19 Grant Fund.

LATEST STORIES: