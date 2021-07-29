Volunteers help extend dock at Indian Lake boat launch

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian Lake boat launch now will greet outdoors recreationists with new features.

Local volunteer crews recently helped to expand recreational opportunities at Indian Lake. This included volunteers from Fort Drum Natural Resources.

The project included the installation of new sections to the dock, ultimately creating a longer dock, and a new bench. According to FDNR, this will allow visitors to sit and enjoy the scenery.

These improvements followed additional work completed at the Indian Lake boat launch earlier in the spring. A full video detailing this project can be watched in the player below.

The Indian Lake boat launch is located on Fort Drum Road in Harrisville, New York. All anglers on Indian Lake are required to check-in prior to taking off at the beginning of the day, and check-out at the end of the day. All are required to check into a specific area. Additionally, it is of all Fort Drum Access Pass holders to be aware of Fort Drum regulations. These can be found online.

There will also be a New York State Free Fishing Day on Saturday, September 25, 2021. This will allow all residents to fish without a license anywhere in the state.