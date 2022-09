New Trees at Thompson Park, Watertown, N.Y. (WWTI)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Help clean trails and get a free lunch.

The Friends of Thompson Park in Watertown is seeking volunteers for its upcoming trail work day on Saturday, September 17.

Trail work will include raking debris from existing and new trails near the Gotham Street outlook. Rakes will be supplied, but those with garden rakes are encouraged to bring them.

All volunteers will be provided lunch from Panera Bread.

The upcoming cleanup was funded by an ExtreemeTrrain grant award.