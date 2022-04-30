WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Saturday morning dozens of volunteers gathered at Thompson Park to celebrate Arbor Day by having a positive impact on the environment.

The effort was a part of the Watertown Noon Rotary Club’s partnership with the city and tree Watertown to plant 51 trees in honor of Arbor Day, which is the holiday known as the “tree planters holiday.” Planner with the City of Watertown and member of Tree Watertown, Michael Demarco further explained what the holiday meant to him.

“Arbor Day is a day to reflect on the benefits of trees and how important they are to our community as a natural resource,” Demarco said.

Demarco also explained the purpose behind the location of the planting, which took place near the West Entrance Overlook in Thompson Park. The area where the trees were planted was a recent clearing of invasive buckthorn and honeysuckle according to Demarco.

“It’s actually helping to combat the spread of invasive species throughout Thompson Park,” Demarco said. “What we’re looking to do here is plant a variety of different species, to help create as much shade as we can to help deter those undesirable species from growing here.”

Colleen O’Shaughnessy, her husband, and their three children were just some of the dozens that donated their time to the project. She explained what inspired their family to participate in the effort.

“We love Thompson Park and we’re really looking to get the kids involved in improving the community and an area that they love so much too,” O’Shaughnessy said. “One of the best parts of our area is that people do love it and they do want to give back. It’s important to us that we teach the kids that they are a part of their area and the only way it’s going to get better is if they’re involved.”

Demarco said that volunteers like the O’Shaughnessy family are what made projects like this one possible. He said that volunteers from the Immaculate Heart School District, Watertown School District, Rotary Clubs, Friends of Thompson Park, Department of Environmental Conservation, and others also contributed to the effort.

Demarco encouraged those who were not able to attend the tree planting to take advantage of other opportunities to get involved like through the City Planning Department’s “Adopt a Tree” program. Residents who sign up adopt a tree in downtown Watertown and are put in charge of caring for it.

Additionally, to further benefit the community, the City’s Department of Public Works will be planting 74 trees in Watertown. The effort is a part of the city’s Annual Spring Tree Planting Project that will take place from May 2 through May 6.