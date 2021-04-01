Vote now: Jefferson Community College mascot in Final 4 round of SUNY mascot Competition

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Show your support for Boomer T. Cannoneer by casting your vote in the Final Four round in the SUNY Mascot Madness Competition.

The State University of New York is currently hosting a battle to name New York State’s favorite college mascot. Boomer T. Cannoneer officially made it to the Final Four round of the competition on Wednesday.

Jefferson Community College is urging all its supported to vote for its beloved mascot online, as many times as desired. Voting online its taking place on the SUNY website. Participants vote from an email address and then click “confirm vote” after.

Additionally, supporters can cast a “bonus vote” on Twitter by visiting and retweeting the tweet below.

Bonus votes! Help your favorite mascot advance to the finals of #SUNY #MascotMadness. Give them one extra by clicking:



LIKE to vote Rip Van Winkle of @SUNY_cgcc

RT to vote Boomer T. Cannoneer of @sunyjefferson pic.twitter.com/S1cLMUpAnQ — SUNY – The State University of New York (@SUNY) March 31, 2021

Jefferson Community College’s Boomer T. Cannoneer is currently up against Columbia-Greene Community College’s Rip Van Winkle for a run in the championship game.

Voting for the Final Four round will close at the end of the day on April 2, 2021.