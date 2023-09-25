SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Jefferson County Branch of the American Association of University Women is sponsoring a Voter Information Night to encourage voter participation.

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 18, at 6 p.m. at:

The Sacket’s Harbor Ballroom

103 W. Main St.

Sackets Harbor, NY 13685

Republican and Democratic Commissioners for the Jefferson County Board of Elections will give attendees a presentation to learn more about the voting process, topics for discussion include:

Voter Registration

Polling Sites

Misinformation Issues

Early Voting

Absentee Voting

Local Elections

“AAUW is committed to open and fair elections that are broadly accessible to all voters. We encourage the community to join us for this important review of the voting process as we head into elections this fall,” Jordan Walker, branch president of AAUW Jefferson County

This is a nonpartisan information session to encourage voter participation and it is not a political event and is not affiliated with any political parties or campaigns.

More information is available by contacting Jordan Walker at jordan1522@gmail.com or 315-882-6809.