PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Voters in the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District have given the go-ahead on a new capital improvement project Tuesday, December 12.

Residents approved the $9.2 million measure by a margin of 71 to 21 in the Eastern St. Lawrence County school district.

The project will go towards making the building more energy efficient and the bathrooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Other scheduled improvements include fixing drainage for school’s athletic fields and updating several classrooms.