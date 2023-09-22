WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The vote for Watertown High School’s next turf field design is in the hands of students and the public.

A Parent Square message was sent to community members on Thursday, September 21 giving two voting options. The first option is a traditional green field with purple end zones and a Cyclones logo in the center.

The second option is a purple field with old end zones and logo in the middle. The different color field is in places like Boise State with a blue field, Eastern Washington with a blood red field and SUNY Morrisville with its all-black field.

Voters can access the survey by clicking this link. Comments are also welcomed to be left on voter’s ballots.