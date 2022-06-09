WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Northeast Regional competition is coming to the St. Lawrence River this month.

Launching from Whittaker Park in Waddington, 240 anglers representing 11 state teams from across the Northeastern United States and Ontario, Canada will compete for an opportunity to qualify for the B.A.S.S. Nation Championship.

These anglers will also have a chance to compete at the 2023 Academy Sports and Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk.

Waddington Village Mayor Michael Zagrobelny shared his excitement regarding the competition returning to the North Country.

“I’m very excited to welcome the anglers back to Waddington for another Bassmaster event. The fact that Bassmaster events return to Waddington year after year is unprecedented and reinforces what residents have known for decades, if you’re looking for good fun, good fishing, and good people, Waddington is the place to be” Zagrobelny said in a press release.

The three-day competition will begin on June 22 and continue through June 24. Anglers will launch from Whittaker Park daily at 2 p.m. The event is open to the public.