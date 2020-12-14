Waddington man airlifted to Syracuse following Saturday car crash

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local resident has been reported injured following an incident that occured over the weekend.

New York State Police have reported that a man from Waddington, N.Y. was injured during a car crash that was reported on December 12, 2020. According to NYSP, they responded to a reported to the scene of the incident on State Route 37, following the report of a “disorderly individual and subsequent car crash.”

Following an investigation, State Police determined that Vincent E. Perelli, 48, “created a disturbance” at Riverview Hotel in Waddington, then left in a vehicle. While fleeing, Perelli went off the road while navigating a curve.

State Police additionally added that Perelli’s vehicle became airborne and laded and rolled numerous times.

NYSP confirmed that Perelli sustained internal injuries and was initially transported to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and later airlifted to Upstate Medical in Syracuse, N.Y.

No update on Perelli’s condition has been provided.

New York State Police confirmed that the case remains under investigation. Waddington Rescue services assisted State Police on the scene.

LATEST STORIES: