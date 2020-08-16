Walczyk to bike 116 miles for the 116th district

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Assemblyman Mark Walczyk is planning an ambitious bike route.

Walczyk announced on his social media that he will be biking from Westcott Beach State Park in Henderson New York, to Robert Moses State Park in Massena New York to earn support.

The Assemblyman will pedal the 116 miles on his bicycle across the 116th district.

Supporters are encouraged to cheer him on through his live stream.

