Walk-in COVID vaccine clinic at Massena Mall scheduled for Thursday

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been scheduled for this week in Massena.

The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has confirmed that a walk-in clinic will be held at the St. Lawrence Centre- Massena Mall on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered to individuals 18 years of age and older.

The walk-in clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the old TJ Maxx Store in the mall.

Appointments are not necessary, but can be made by visiting the St. Lawrence County website or by calling St. Lawrence County Public Health at 315-382-2325.