‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ set for Saturday in Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for this weekend.

The Lewis County Forget-Me-Not’s, the Carolyn Continued Crusaders and Team Copenhagen have teamed up for the county-wide event. Community members are encouraged to join the three teams as they walk from the Veteran’s Memorial Park to the Top’s Plaza in Lowville.

According to the three, the walk is in honor of all living with Alzheimer’s, caregivers and those who have lost their lives to the disease.

Additionally, the Lewis County Office for the Aging partners with the Alzheimer’s Association of Central New York to raise $1,592 to provide support to those impacted by the disease in the Lewis County community.

The 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Saturday, September 12 at 9:30 a.m.

